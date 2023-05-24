Henderson County High School relocates senior parade route as search for convict continues

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Educators in Henderson County are rearranging plans for Wednesday night's senior parade over an escaped inmate who was spotted in the area Wednesday.

Henderson County High School Principal Tommy Ransom says the route for the senior parade scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. has been relocated.

The senior parade will now take place through the campus of the high school at 6 p.m. and the senior sunset will now occur at 7 p.m. at the football stadium, according to Principal Ransom.

Principal Ransom says cars can start lining up at 5 p.m. through Gate 1.

You can see the revised parade route shared by HCHS below.