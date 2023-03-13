Henderson County man sentenced to 15 years for deadly hit-and-run of motorcyclist

A Henderson County, Kentucky man was sentenced on Monday after hitting and killing a motorcyclist then taking off.
Officials says Barry Harper was sentenced to 15 years for fleeing the scene of the deadly crash that claimed the life of Charles B. Harris III.
Harper was arrested back in July of 2022 on charges of leaving the scene of a deadly crash, driving on DUI suspended license 2nd offense, and persistent felony offender.
"We pray for the peace and comfort of the Harris family; his wife, children, parents and friends, and we’re glad they were able to make a powerful victim impact statement at sentencing," said Commonwealth's Attorney Herbert McKee Jr.
At the time of the deadly incident, police said that Harper crashed into Harris while driving his van. Harris was driving a motorcycle.
Authorities said that Harper ran off from the scene. He was arrested within a week after being found at a family member's home.