Henderson County native among those killed in Louisville mass shooting

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A Tri-State native was among those slain in the mass shooting that happened in Louisville on Monday.
Henderson native Juliana Farmer died at the age of 45 after being gunned down in Monday's attack, which left four other victims dead and multiple other people injured.
The Henderson County Schools District shared a statement on Farmer's passing Tuesday, recounting her time at Henderson County High School, where she graduated in 1995.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of Juliana Farmer, a 1995 HCHS graduate, who was tragically killed in the downtown Louisville shooting yesterday," the district's statement says.
Police said the 25-year-old gunman opened fire at the Old National Bank in Louisville early Monday morning, and that he had been previously notified he was going to be fired from his job at the bank.
We will continue to provide updates on the tragic incident.