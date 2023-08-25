Henderson County Public Library unveiling art wall on Sunday

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — The Henderson County Public Library will be unveiling a new installation this weekend.
Officials with the library say they're excited to unveil their new art wall, titled "The Lady of the Park."
The public is invited to attend the event at 2 p.m. on Sunday and see the new piece for themselves.
The Lady of the Park is a two-story work of art created by artist Kelly McCarthy, with project manager Derrick Pedolzky and art director Greg Gibson. McCarthy and Pedolzky were inspired by local literary works as well as a significant local landmark.
“This project has been a long time coming, but it has certainly been worth the wait,” said Shannon Sandefur, the director of the Henderson County Public Library. “We look forward to this piece being admired in our historic library for many years to come.”
The art wall was made possible by donations from the Henderson Rotary Club.
The library is located at 101 S Main St. in Henderson.