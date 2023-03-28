Henderson County Schools district demonstrates random student searches, metal detector screenings

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Education officials in Henderson County say they're doing everything they can to keep students and staff members safe.
One of the district's safety initiatives is random searches and metal detector wand screenings on students. The district demonstrated the process in an informative video shared on Facebook Monday.
The video shared by the district says the random searches are aimed at detecting things like weapons and vaping devices.
Before the safety checks are conducted, school administrators will explain the process to the student, the district says. In addition to individual students, they say the random searches could also be applied to whole groups, like students in a classroom, all students in a particular section of the school, all students on a certain bus, and so on.
While the post from the district says that the random metal detector wand searches have been conducted for several years, it also says that students in the district's secondary schools will start to notice the searches as they enter the school building starting this week.
