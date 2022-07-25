Henderson County Schools holding 'Back to School Readifest' event Tuesday

Officials with the Henderson County Schools district are ready to host their "Back to School Readifest" event on Tuesday.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Henderson County Schools Archery building, which is located at 366 Garden Mile Road in Henderson, Kentucky.
Officials with the district say the event will supply students with different resources as they prepare to head back to class, including online registration assistance, informational booths from community agencies, school supplies, and lunch provided by Henderson County Schools Child Nutrition Department.
HCS says that a Family Resource and Youth Services Center representative from each school will also be present to provide parents/guardians and students with back to school assistance and information.
