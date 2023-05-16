Henderson County Schools hosting Summer Meal Kickoff picnic

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — The Henderson County Schools district will be hosting a picnic to kick off its Summer Meal Program.
The district's Child Nutrition Department will host the Summer Meal Kickoff picnic on Tuesday, May 30.
The event's happening at the North Middle School football field from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
During the picnic, lunch will be provided for students, and there will be fun activities with Daniel’s Fun Foam Factory, the Henderson County Public Library, and other community partners. Families are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and/or chairs.
After the kickoff picnic, the HCS Summer Meal Program will officially begin on May 31 and run through July 28.
More information on the Summer Meal Program can be found here.