Henderson County Tyson Foods employees plant dozens of trees for Earth Day

ROBARDS, Ky. (WEVV) — Dozens of trees were planted by employees of the Tyson Foods plant in Robards for Earth Day.
On Saturday, April 22, team members from the facility planted more than 150 trees in nearby areas including Henderson, Owensboro, Madisonville, Sebree, and Dixon.
“It’s important to us to give back in the communities where we operate, and we have a diverse group of team members who live in each of the communities and we visited on Earth Day," says Mauricio Porras, Complex Manager, Tyson Foods Robards. "It was an honor to have the opportunity to beautify a number of the parks our team members visit on a regular basis."
In addition to team members from the Tyson Foods plant, Porras says local leaders joined in and planted trees throughout the day.
You can check out some pictures from Saturday below.