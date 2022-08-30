Henderson double-murder suspect making first court appearance Tuesday

The man accused of killing two people and injuring two others in a shooting in Henderson, Kentucky, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

37-year-old Kenneth Gibbs will appear in Henderson County on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Gibbs faces two counts of murder in connection to the incident, which happened on Aug. 25 at the Harbor House Christian's Center men's shelter. Authorities said that a 67-year-old and a 44-year-old were killed.

At this time, investigators have not disclosed an official motive in the shooting, but the officials told 44News that Gibbs was upset about something that had happened at the home.

