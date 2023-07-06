Henderson Economic Development breaks ground on new mine project

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — In Henderson County, Alliance Coal broke ground at a site for a new Henderson County mine. It'll bring more economic growth to Western Kentucky.
Its the first active coal mine in Henderson County since 2014. The new underground mine is a part of a 35-million dollar project that will be located on 56 acres.
In part with the mine in Union County, the coal produced at the Henderson mine will be conveyed underground to the mine in Union County. The operation will allow low-cost energy production in Kentucky to continue to grow especially with the rise in electric energy.
"If you believe in the electrification, if you believe in EV's, if you believe in the battery technology, and all these jobs are coming to Kentucky, then you are going to want low cost energy to try and encourage our state to get more fair share of these jobs," said Joe Craft, CEO of Alliance Resources.
To connect the mines from Union to Henderson County, money will also be put into Union County's mine to help increase operations and production.
"So, we can take our production from what today is around 10-million tons a year to potentially 13-million tons," said Craft.
Not only will the mine help with coal and energy production but bring close to 300 new high paying jobs with benefits to the area. Some paying as much as 25-to-30 dollars an hour.
"If they think forward and think about what's needed 4-5 years from now they are going to be positioned to provide several jobs to the community, and not just the mining jobs," said Senator Robby Mills of Kentucky.
Alliance Coal has already began their hiring process to make sure their miners are trained by the time they plan to open which is in January of 2025.