Henderson emergency officials respond to multiple water rescues caused by overnight flooding

With heavy rains sweeping through western Kentucky overnight Monday into Tuesday, rescue officials stayed busy helping motorists affected by floodwaters.
Officials with the Henderson City/County Rescue Squad (HCCR) say they responded to three water rescue incidents since about 11:45 p.m. Monday night.
According to HCCR, the rescues were the result of vehicles affected by high waters due to flash flooding.
Driving through high waters can be extremely dangers, and HCCR reminds the public to "Turn Around Don't Drown."
No injuries were reported in any of the water rescue incidents.