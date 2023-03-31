Henderson firefighters remove wind-damaged business sign

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Firefighters in Henderson are working to remove a business's sign that was damaged by high wind.
The Henderson Fire Department said crews were out around 7:15 p.m. removing what was left of the Dollar Tree sign on South Green Street.
HFD says the remaining pieces of the sign were removed as a precautionary measure, since it's close to the parking lot and Green Street's southbound driving lanes.
No other reports of weather-related damage have been received around the Tri-State at this time, but if you see anything you can submit it to 44News here.
