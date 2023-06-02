Henderson firefighters successfully deliver baby

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Some Henderson firefighters are receiving some recognition after saving a mom and baby during delivery.
We're told a woman had an unexpected birth of her baby last month.
The family was on their way to the hospital when they realized they were not going to make it in time.
HPD officials say family members were on the phone with AMR and Henderson dispatch who was coaching them through the delivery.
We're told when fire crews took over, the baby's head was visible, but the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby's neck.
Acting Lt. Danny Glaser freed the cord and successfully delivered a baby girl.
HPD says mom and baby are doing just fine all thanks to the help of Acting Lt. Danny Glaser, Acting Engineer John Pace, and Firefighter Greg Russell.