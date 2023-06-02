 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of ozone in the air for today
for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Henderson firefighters successfully deliver baby

  • Updated
  • 0
Henderson firefighters successfully deliver baby
Megan DiVenti

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Some Henderson firefighters are receiving some recognition after saving a mom and baby during delivery. 

We're told a woman had an unexpected birth of her baby last month. 

The family was on their way to the hospital when they realized they were not going to make it in time. 

HPD officials say family members were on the phone with AMR and Henderson dispatch who was coaching them through the delivery.

We're told when fire crews took over, the baby's head was visible, but the umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby's neck. 

Acting Lt. Danny Glaser freed the cord and successfully delivered a baby girl. 

HPD says mom and baby are doing just fine all thanks to the help of Acting Lt. Danny Glaser, Acting Engineer John Pace, and Firefighter Greg Russell. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you