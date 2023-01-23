 Skip to main content
Henderson Humane Society 'completely full,' in need of fosters

The Humane Society of Henderson County, Kentucky, sent out an urgent alert on Monday.

A statement says the humane society is "completely full," and that it's still about to bring in six more dogs that were abandoned 

Additionally, the officials with the humane society say they're currently unable to utilize outdoor kennels due to cold temperatures.

"Please share...tag rescues...come foster for a few days. Whatever you can to do help," the humane society says.

For more information on how you can help, visit the humane society's website at hshcky.org.

