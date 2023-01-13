Henderson intersection reopens after crash with injuries

Crews are investigating a Friday afternoon crash with injuries in Henderson, Kentucky.
The Henderson Fire Department said Friday that crews were at the scene of a wreck in on Highway 60 East near Barrett Boulevard.
According to HFD, two cars were involved in the crash, and both were forced off the roadway from the impact.
First responders arriving at the scene said one person was unconscious, and a second ambulance was also requested.
Around 3 p.m., the fire department said the intersection would possibly be closed for a few hours while work to clear the scene continued.
The fire department later said that the road had reopened.