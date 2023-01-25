Henderson Joint Task Force makes latest drug trafficking arrest

A Henderson, Kentucky man is facing multiple drug trafficking charges after the Henderson Joint Task Force's latest arrest, a news release from the task force says.
Authorities with the task force say that they, along with the Kentucky State Police, pulled over 43-year-old Ronald Amos in the area of South Alves Street and Powell Street on Tuesday.
After the traffic stop, investigators say they arrested Amos on charges for trafficking meth and cocaine.
"The Henderson Join Task Force and the Kentucky State Police will continue working to make our community safer by holding accountable those responsible for bringing dangerous drugs into our community," a news release from the task force says.
Amos was booked into the Henderson County Jail, and will appear in court later in January.