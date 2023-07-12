Henderson Juice Co. & Kitchen going out of business

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — A local juice bar and restaurant is going out of business.
The owners of Henderson Juice Co. & Kitchen say that Sunday will be the business's last day open.
A post from the business says that sustainability has been a challenge over the last few months, expressing concerns over debt and rent.
"We heavily rely on the community for support in small business and unfortunately it’s been really hard for us to sustain over the last few months. We are in desperate need of your business over the next few days as we try to get caught up with debt and rent," the post from the business says. "I have poured my heart, soul and many, many tears into this dream of mine and it wouldn’t be possible without all of the help I’ve had along the way. Thank you to every single person who has ever supported Henderson Juice Co."
The business will still be open for the rest of the week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and patrons are encouraged to stop by.
Henderson Juice Co & Kitchen is located at 108 Second St. in Henderson.