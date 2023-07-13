Henderson Juice Company to close if $5,000 is not raised

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — The Henderson Juice Company is in desperate need of business over the next few days, as Sunday could be their last day open.
Established in 2019, they are in need of more business as they try to get caught up with debt and rent. They are needing at least $5,000 to stay afloat.
They heavily rely on the community for support in small business and unfortunately it's been really hard for them to sustain over the last few months.
44News spoke with Owner Emily Hunter on the reason for this happening.
“We just got overwhelmed in this building. But the original mission always was to bring healthy food, juices, smoothies to people so they understood what health was through food, through nutrition," Hunter says.
They are more than just juice, as they have many options for customers like frozen smoothies, breakfast and lunch options, t-shirts, chocolate chip cookies, & energy bites all available.
44News spoke with Customer Makhia Clements on her reaction to the store possibly closing. “I'm so sad about the fact that they might be closing, for the simple fact that this was a great spot to come and eat lunch. And I really like the environment, it’s really cute here.”
They are looking forward to any customers for the remainder of the week, as they are open from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 108 Second St. in Henderson.
Venmo: @hendersonjuiceco