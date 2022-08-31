Henderson Lions Club awards $28,750 to local nonprofit organizations

Multiple nonprofit organizations in Henderson, Kentucky, received thousands of dollars in funding on Tuesday.
Officials with the Henderson Lions Club distributed a total of $28,750 in grant funding to more than two dozen nonprofits.
- A.B. Chandler Elementary ($1,000)
- Bluegrass in the Park ($1,000)
- Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation ($1,000)
- Chamber of Commerce/ Downtown Partnership ($1,000)
- Chloe Randolph Organization ($1,000)
- East Heights Elementary ($1,000)
- Healing Reins of KY ($1,000)
- Henderson Area Arts Alliance ($1,000)
- Henderson Christian Community Outreach ($1,000)
- Henderson City/County Rescue Squad ($1,000)
- Henderson Co. Diabetes Coalition ($3,500)
- Henderson County Distinguished Young Woman ($1,000)
- Henderson Co. Public Library ($1,000)
- Henderson Co. Schools Reading Program ($1,000)
- Henderson Girls Softball Fields ($1,000)
- Henderson Leadership Initiative ($1,500)
- Henderson Music Preservation Society ($1,000)
- Henderson Recreational Association ($250)
- Holy Name School- CPR Program ($1,000)
- Marsha's Place ($1,000)
- Matthew 25 ($1,000)
- Ohio Valley Art League ($1,000)
- South Middle School Youth Services Ctr ($1,000)
- The Gathering Place ($1,500)
- Thrive Non-Profit Family Medical Center ($1,000)
- Volunteer & Information Ctr ($1,000)
"100% of the Henderson Lions Club funds raised go directly back into our community and all operating costs are covered by our members’ dues," the Henderson Lion Clubs said in a statement. "Each year, our club gives back to our community in the form of eyecare assistance and vision screenings, college scholarships, grants to local non-profits and numerous other things throughout the year."
The Henderson Lions Club says that the funding wouldn't be possible if not for the dedication and devotion of its members, in addition to support from the community.