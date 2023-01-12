 Skip to main content
...Scattered Snow Showers Through Friday Morning...

Scattered snow showers will continue to impact the area this
morning as a disturbance moves through the region. Light
accumulations of a dusting are possible, but some narrow swaths of
heavier bursts of snow could cause localized amounts around a
half an inch. Most of the accumulation will be confined to grassy
and elevated surfaces. With temperatures near freezing, a few
slick spots are possible on wet roadways this morning. Visibility
may also be reduced briefly.

Morning travelers should use extra caution, especially on bridges
and overpasses. Snow showers are expected to taper off to
lingering flurries by the afternoon.

Henderson man accused of making bomb threat towards county courthouse

35-year-old Shawn Hobbs
El'Agance Shemwell

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, a man has been arrested for making a bomb threat towards the County Courthouse. 

Thursday afternoon, the Sheriff's office was notified of a bomb threat made on social media towards the Henderson County Courthouse. As a result, the building was evacuated and shutdown for the remainder of the day. 

Authorities were able to identify the suspect as 35-year-old Shawn Hobbs. 

Hobbs has been charged with Terroristic Threatening, 1st degree, a Class C Felony. He's being held at the Henderson County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. 

City officials say the courthouse will reopen on Friday.

