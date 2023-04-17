Henderson Municipal Gas begins installing new meter devices for customers

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Officials with Henderson Municipal Gas (HMG) say the utility company is beginning to install new devices on customer gas meters.
A Monday release from HMG says customers may notice utility employees installing the new devices from now through the end of the year.
HMG is installing Itron ERT (Encoder Receiver Transmitters) on all residential and soon to be commercial gas meters. Every meter will eventually have one of the new devices installed, allowing HMG to read the meters without needing to visit customer homes.
According to HMG, most of the devices will have the capabilities of being read through radio receivers that are already set up throughout the city. The installation of the ERTs will also help reduce the need to set up appointments with customers to physically read meters when there's an issue.
“(When the ERT’s are being installed) the customers should expect an HMG employee on their property who will remove the index lens from their meter. This is what shows gas usage for the property," says Assistant Gas Systems Director Aaron Calvert. "The index lens will then be installed onto the ERT device and both will be mounted back onto the meter. The HMG employee will then use an iPad to scan the ERT for the location of the installation and record the ERT information specific to that meter. They should expect a second visit a few days later to program the ERT."
HMG says the installations will take place between the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If customers have questions, they can call Henderson Municipal Gas at 270-831-2493.