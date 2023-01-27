 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West-southwest winds gusting to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Roughly along and east of a line from Malden to
Jackson in southeast Missouri and from Cobden to Carmi in
Illinois, including Marion, Harrisburg, and McLeansboro. All
of western Kentucky and southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From late this morning through late afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

&&

Henderson Police Department distributes 154 Narcan doses to the public

  • Updated
  • 0
Henderson PD Narcan giveaway

(Henderson Police Department)

Officials in Henderson, Kentucky say they distributed dozens of doses of Narcan during an event on Friday.

As previously reported, the department planned to hold a Narcan giveaway on Friday to combat drug overdoses within the community.

During Friday's event, HPD says that it was able to distribute 154 doses of Narcan, which is a medicine that can help people who are overdosing on an opioid.

Earlier in the month, the department had reported seeing a high number of overdoses in the area, with several of those overdoses resulting in deaths.

The department says it will be holding another Narcan giveaway in the near future, and that details will be shared on social media.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you