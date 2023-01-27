Henderson Police Department distributes 154 Narcan doses to the public

Officials in Henderson, Kentucky say they distributed dozens of doses of Narcan during an event on Friday.

As previously reported, the department planned to hold a Narcan giveaway on Friday to combat drug overdoses within the community.

During Friday's event, HPD says that it was able to distribute 154 doses of Narcan, which is a medicine that can help people who are overdosing on an opioid.

Earlier in the month, the department had reported seeing a high number of overdoses in the area, with several of those overdoses resulting in deaths.

The department says it will be holding another Narcan giveaway in the near future, and that details will be shared on social media.