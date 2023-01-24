Henderson Police Department giving away free Narcan on Friday

Authorities in Henderson, Kentucky, are continuing to do what they can to reduce potentially fatal drug overdoses in their community.

The Henderson Police Department says it will be giving away free Narcan on Friday, Jan. 27, in partnership with River Valley Behavioral Health.

The free Narcan will be distributed from noon to 2 p.m. at 341 S. Adams St.

HPD says that no identifying information is necessary to receive the Narcan, and that each person who comes will receive two doses each.

Narcan is a medicine that can help people who are overdosing on an opioid.

HPD reminds the public that using Narcan doesn't eliminate the need to see medical attention after it's administered.