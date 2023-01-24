 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE... In southeast Missouri, Stoddard and Scott counties, in
southern Illinois, along and southeast of an Anna to Marion to
Carmi line, and all of southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Henderson Police Department giving away free Narcan on Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Narcan

Narcan file photo

Authorities in Henderson, Kentucky, are continuing to do what they can to reduce potentially fatal drug overdoses in their community.

The Henderson Police Department says it will be giving away free Narcan on Friday, Jan. 27, in partnership with River Valley Behavioral Health.

The free Narcan will be distributed from noon to 2 p.m. at 341 S. Adams St.

HPD says that no identifying information is necessary to receive the Narcan, and that each person who comes will receive two doses each.

Narcan is a medicine that can help people who are overdosing on an opioid.

HPD reminds the public that using Narcan doesn't eliminate the need to see medical attention after it's administered.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you