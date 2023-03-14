 Skip to main content
Henderson Police Department holding another free Narcan giveaway on Friday

More free Narcan is being made available to the community in Henderson, Kentucky.

The Henderson Police Department says it plans to hold its latest free Narcan giveaway on Friday, March 17.

The giveaway is happening from noon to 2 p.m. at the John F. Kennedy Community Center at 515 S. Alvasia St.

Anyone interested in getting Narcan at the event can receive two doses. HPD says no identifying information will be requested.

Narcan is a medicine that can help people who are overdosing on an opioid. HPD reminds the public that using Narcan doesn't eliminate the need to see medical attention after it's administered.

