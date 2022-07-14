 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Henderson Police Department holding first-ever 'Movie with a Cop' night

  • Updated
  • 0
Henderson Police Department cruiser

Henderson Police Department cruiser

In collaboration with Cops Connecting with Kids and America's Car-Mart, the Henderson Police Department says it's planning a special event for local kids.

The department says it will host its first-ever "Movie with a Cop" night on Tuesday, July 26, at Showplace Cinemas Henderson.

According to HPD, Car-Mart rented out the entire theatre for the event, and is also providing a kid tray with a drink and popcorn for everyone who attends the event.

On the day of the event, HPD says How to Train Your Dragon "The Hidden World" will be playing. The movie will start at 9:30 a.m.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to contact HPD to make reservations at 270-831-1295. When you call, ask to speak with Lt. Daniel Lehman or Officer Robert Gipson.

HPD hosting Movie With a Cop night

Henderson Police Department

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you