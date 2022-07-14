Henderson Police Department holding first-ever 'Movie with a Cop' night

In collaboration with Cops Connecting with Kids and America's Car-Mart, the Henderson Police Department says it's planning a special event for local kids.
The department says it will host its first-ever "Movie with a Cop" night on Tuesday, July 26, at Showplace Cinemas Henderson.
According to HPD, Car-Mart rented out the entire theatre for the event, and is also providing a kid tray with a drink and popcorn for everyone who attends the event.
On the day of the event, HPD says How to Train Your Dragon "The Hidden World" will be playing. The movie will start at 9:30 a.m.
Anyone interested in attending is asked to contact HPD to make reservations at 270-831-1295. When you call, ask to speak with Lt. Daniel Lehman or Officer Robert Gipson.