Henderson Police Department holding first-ever Spanish speaking Citizens Academy

The Henderson Police Department in Henderson, Kentucky, is getting ready to host its first-ever Spanish speaking Citizens Academy.
HPD says that beginning on Nov. 15 and ending on Dec. 13, the class will meet every Tuesday at the Henderson Public Library from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The weekly class will be taught by HPD's own Officer Hector Gonzalez, and is intended to bridge the gap between the Spanish community and law enforcement.
HPD says Officer Gonzalez will discuss many things, ranging from an overview of the police department to patrol operations.
The class is free to attend, but enrollment is requested. To enroll, contact HPD at 270-831-1295 or Abraham Brown of Holy Name of Jesus at 270-724-2172.