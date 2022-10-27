 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Henderson Police Department holding first-ever Spanish speaking Citizens Academy

  • Updated
  • 0
Henderson Police Department

The Henderson Police Department in Henderson, Kentucky, is getting ready to host its first-ever Spanish speaking Citizens Academy.

HPD says that beginning on Nov. 15 and ending on Dec. 13, the class will meet every Tuesday at the Henderson Public Library from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The weekly class will be taught by HPD's own Officer Hector Gonzalez, and is intended to bridge the gap between the Spanish community and law enforcement.

HPD says Officer Gonzalez will discuss many things, ranging from an overview of the police department to patrol operations.

The class is free to attend, but enrollment is requested. To enroll, contact HPD at 270-831-1295 or Abraham Brown of Holy Name of Jesus at 270-724-2172.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you