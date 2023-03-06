Henderson Police Department launches 'Lock It or Lose It' campaign after recent car break-ins, thefts

There's a new initiative aimed at stopping vehicle thefts in Henderson, Kentucky.
The Henderson Police Department said its new "Lock It or Lose It" campaign was beginning on Monday.
The new campaign is the result of a rise in the number of thefts taking place in Henderson recently, where unlocked vehicles are the target.
Through the campaign, the department sys it hopes to stress the importance of taking a few extra seconds to lock up your vehicle, and your home.
"Do you have a bad habit of leaving things unlocked throughout the night? Set a reminder on your phone! Tie a string on your finger! Write yourself a note! Do whatever is necessary to remind yourself to "Lock it or Lose it," HPD says.
Other tips to avoid falling victim to thefts include removing valuables from vehicles, closing up your garage, and turning on outdoor lights.