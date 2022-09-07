Henderson Police Department looking to hire new officers

There's a need for new police officers in the city of Henderson, Kentucky.
Officials with the Henderson Police Department said Wednesday that applications were now being accepted for the position of Police Officer.
According to HPD, interested applicants should submit their applications by Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.
The police department says that a Physical Fitness Test and Written Test will then be administered on Sept. 17.
Applications can be printed by using this link.
HPD says that applications can also be picked up in person at the Municipal Center Human Resources Office, which is located at 222 First Street, Suite 308 in Henderson.