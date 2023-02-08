 Skip to main content
Henderson Police Department planning next free Narcan giveaway

Narcan

Narcan file photo

Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are planning to distribute more free Narcan to the community.

The Henderson Police Department announced plans for its next Narcan giveaway event on Wednesday.

Due to the success of its last Narcan giveaway, the department will be holding another on on Friday, Feb. 10, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army building at 1213 Washington St.

HPD says no identification is required to receive the Narcan, and that each individual who wants some can receive two doses.

During the last giveaway event, HPD says that 154 doses of the medication, which can be used to help people who are overdosing on an opioid, were distributed.

HPD reminds the public that anyone overdosing should still seek medical attention, even with the use of Narcan.

