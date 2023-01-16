Henderson Police Department releases 2023 'Coffee With A Cop' schedule

Coffee With A Cop is on for 2023 in Henderson, Kentucky.
The Henderson Police Department released its 2023 schedule for the event on Monday.
According to HPD, the department's first Coffee With A Cop of the year will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Redbanks assisted living facility on Kimsey Lane.
After that, the public can join officers for a conversation and a cup of joe on Feb. 21 at the Donut Bank off of Highway 41.
"Throughout the year, we will be visiting local businesses and establishments to allow the community to share some coffee with us, ask us questions, and be able to put a face and name to the officers which serve in your community," HPD says.
You can see the full 2023 schedule below, or on the HPD Facebook.