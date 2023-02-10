Henderson Police Department's latest Narcan giveaway happening Friday

Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are planning to hold their latest Narcan giveaway on Friday afternoon.
The Henderson Police Department said that due to the success of its last Narcan giveaway, the department will be holding this latest one on Friday, Feb. 10, from noon to 2 p.m.
It's happening at the Salvation Army building located at 1213 Washington St. in Henderson.
No identification is required to receive the Narcan, and each individual who wants some can receive two doses.
During the last giveaway event, HPD says that 154 doses of the medication, which can be used to help people who are overdosing on an opioid, were distributed. HPD reminds the public that anyone overdosing should still seek medical attention, even with the use of Narcan.