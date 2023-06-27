 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR
SOUTHWEST INDIANA...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air from now through midnight CDT Wednesday night for the
following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Henderson Police Dept. hosting 'active attacker training' for local organizations on Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Henderson Police Department

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — The Henderson Police Department will be holding an "active attacker training" session for the local businesses and organizations on Wednesday morning.

HPD says the training will prepare local organizations for potential threats that could happen in the workplace.

With the training, HPD officials say they hope to improve awareness and preparedness in the event of an active attack situation in the community.

Any organization that wants to take advantage of the training will be allowed to send up to two individuals.

The free training event kicks off Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at the Preston Arts Center, with seating available on a first-come first-served basis.

HPD active attacker training

