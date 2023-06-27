Henderson Police Dept. hosting 'active attacker training' for local organizations on Wednesday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — The Henderson Police Department will be holding an "active attacker training" session for the local businesses and organizations on Wednesday morning.
HPD says the training will prepare local organizations for potential threats that could happen in the workplace.
With the training, HPD officials say they hope to improve awareness and preparedness in the event of an active attack situation in the community.
Any organization that wants to take advantage of the training will be allowed to send up to two individuals.
The free training event kicks off Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at the Preston Arts Center, with seating available on a first-come first-served basis.