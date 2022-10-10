Henderson Police Dept. participating in Pink Patch Project for cancer treatment and awareness

Officials with the Henderson Police Department in Henderson, Kentucky, say they're participating in a new project to raise awareness and funds in the fight against cancer.
The Henderson Police Department says it's selling pink patches as part of the "Pink Patch Project" to raise awareness and funds to further treatment and care of those battling cancer.
The patches can be purchased for $10 each at the Henderson Police Department, with all proceeds donated directly to Chemo Buddies in Evansville. If you're purchasing patches at the police department, just ask for Lieutenant Daniel Lehman.
HPD says you can also send a self-addressed and stamped envelope containing a $10 check (made out to Chemo Buddies), and a patch will be mailed to you.
Patches will also be available for sale at the Downtown Henderson Partnership Chili Cook-Off, which is happening on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Central Park in downtown Henderson.