Henderson police officer fired for doing donuts in squad car, excessive gas station visits, documents say

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — We're learning more about the recent termination of a Henderson Police Department officer.
Officer Cameron Shelton was terminated by a vote during a Henderson County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.
Documents obtained by 44News shed more light on the former police officer's termination.
According to the document, Shelton was at Thornton's Gas Station 39 times over an 18-day period. He's also accused of driving in a careless manner by doing "donuts" in his police vehicle.
The document also says that Shelton refused to answer questions by his superior as part of an internal investigation, meaning he refused a direct order.
Henderson Mayor Brad Staton commented on Shelton's termination, and told 44News that the commission found "sufficient evidence" to terminate him following a lengthy disciplinary hearing, at the recommendation of the chief of police.
Shelton was sworn into the department in 2017.