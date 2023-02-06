Henderson Police search North Middle School after 'growing concern from administrators'

There was a large police presence at North Middle School in Henderson, Kentucky on Monday morning.
The Henderson Police Department says a multi-agency search took place at the middle school on Monday morning due to "a growing concern from school administrators."
HPD says K9s were used in the search, in an effort to provide a safe and secure environment for the kids. They say both lockers and rooms were searched.
According to HPD, more searches like this one are likely throughout the school year.
Along with HPD, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office and the Kentucky State Police assisted in the search.