Henderson residents able to sleep easier with manhunt now over

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — The days-long manhunt in Henderson is finally coming to an end as authorities are working to identify a body pulled from the Ohio River on Sunday.
Investigators say it appears to be Bradley Gillespie.
The body was found by a boater out on the Ohio River and pulled from the water by officials on Sunday.
That puts an end to several days of uneasiness for Henderson residents.
Gillespie escaped from a prison in Ohio where he was serving a sentence for a double homicide.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to officially identify the body.