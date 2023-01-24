 Skip to main content
Henderson residents can receive free smoke alarms, free installation from fire department

  • Updated
  • 0
Smoke alarm file photo

Smoke alarm file photo

Residents in the city of Henderson, Kentucky, who are in need of smoke alarms can take advantage of an offering from the local fire department.

The Henderson Fire Department says it's partnered up with the American Red Cross to provide up to three free smoke alarms per home (one per level).

The fire department says, anyone in need of an alarm in their home can call for a free installation too.

While the alarms and installation service is free, HFD says there's a form that must be completed prior to the install.

County residents who are also in need of an alarm are encouraged to reach out to Henderson Emergency Management.

To receive a free alarm and set up an install time with HFD, just call 270-831-1270.

