Henderson Rotary Club presents $20,000 in grants to local nonprofits

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...
Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers, Shawneetown,
Olmsted and Cairo.

.Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night
across the area.  Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with localized
higher amounts will likely cause significant rises on the Ohio
River.  Based on the current rainfall forecast, many locations are
expected to go above flood stage next week.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY, APRIL
02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to Sunday, April 02.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning to a crest of 41.7 feet Wednesday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
01.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From this evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Henderson Rotary Club presents $20,000 in grants to local nonprofits

  • Updated
  • 0
One of many checks presented by the Henderson Rotary Club on Thursday

One of many checks presented by the Henderson Rotary Club on Thursday

Numerous local nonprofits in the Henderson, Kentucky area were presented with grant funding on Thursday.

During its Thursday meeting, the Henderson Rotary Club presented a total of $20,000 in grant funds to 19 different projects.

The Rotary Club says the funds will be used by the nonprofits for a variety of good causes, ranging from providing clothing for children, to food pantries, and helping to teach every 3rd grader in Henderson Co. how to swim.

“This year, we received a record number of grant applications. With these awards, Rotary hopes to meet some of the need in our community. Our club strives to support Rotary’s focus areas of promoting peace, disease prevention, providing clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, helping mothers and children, supporting education, community development, and protecting the environment,” said Alex Caudill, Henderson Rotary Club president.

Thursday's grant recipients are:

  • Bluegrass in the Park - $500 to sponsor this year’s festival
  • Boys & Girls Club - $500 to provide clothes for students
  • Experiencing Autism - $1,000 to fund community outings
  • GAIN Initiative - $800 to fund an anti-poverty program
  • Henderson Christian Community Outreach - $1,000 to provide toiletries for those in need
  • Henderson Community College Foundation - $1,000 to refurbish the Preston Arts Center stage floor
  • Henderson Co. Schools Education Foundation - $1,500 to fund Imagination Library books & $2,000 for grants to teachers
  • Healing Reins - $500 for a mechanical lift for those with special needs
  • Henderson Leadership Initiative - $1,500 for a Rotarian to complete HLI
  • Holy Name School - $1,000 for a new projector system
  • Infinite Hope - $1,000 to help with suicide prevention awareness
  • Matthew 25 Aids Services - $1,000 to support Zach’s Kitchen Food Pantry
  • Ohio Valley Art League (OVAL) - $500 for a children’s art summer camp
  • Riverview School - $1,200 to purchase a 6-seat stroller
  • Sandefur Center - $2,000 to assist in the purchase of a new van 
  • Volunteer & Information Center (VIC) - $1,000 to support Clothing for Confidence for children
  • W.C. Handy Blues Fest - $1,000 to sponsor this year’s festival
  • YMCA - $2,500 to teach every 3rd grader how to swim 

The Rotary Club raises the funds through internal club fundraisers, as well as community fundraisers, including the annual Rotary Trivia Night which will be held on Saturday, June 24th, at Holy Name School.

You can see photos of Thursday's grant funding presentations below.

