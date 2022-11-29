Henderson's 'Christmas in the Park' event starts Friday

City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, are preparing to kick off an annual holiday-time light display.
The city's 37th-annual "Christmas in the Park" event will officially get underway on Friday in Central Park.
Events will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, starting with the traditional lighting of a 67-foot Christmas tree and a decree from Mayor Steve Austin. Music will start around 5:30 p.m.
The city says there are more than 15,000 lights and 30-plus displays, many of which are interactive.
Central Park is adjacent to the Henderson County Courthouse, with plenty of street parking available.