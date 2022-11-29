 Skip to main content
...Gusty South Winds Today And Tonight...

Expect gusty south winds 10 to 20 mph the rest of today and
tonight. Winds will gust 30 to 40 mph at times. The winds may blow
around unsecured objects, including holiday decorations.

We remain outlooked for a slight risk of severe thunderstorms
the rest of today and tonight. Stronger storms may produce wind
gusts in excess of 40 mph along and ahead of a cold front toward
the end of the day and through the evening. A few storms could
become severe and produce damaging wind, and possibly a short
duration, weak tornado.

Continue to be weather aware the rest of today and this evening.

Henderson's 'Christmas in the Park' event starts Friday

Henderson 'Christmas In The Park'

City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, are preparing to kick off an annual holiday-time light display.

The city's 37th-annual "Christmas in the Park" event will officially get underway on Friday in Central Park.

Events will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, starting with the traditional lighting of a 67-foot Christmas tree and a decree from Mayor Steve Austin. Music will start around 5:30 p.m.

The city says there are more than 15,000 lights and 30-plus displays, many of which are interactive.

Central Park is adjacent to the Henderson County Courthouse, with plenty of street parking available.

