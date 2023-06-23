HFD: Crews on scene of an early morning apartment fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Multiple fire crews in Henderson are on scene of an apartment fire.
Dispatch says the call came in around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning at an apartment complex along South Green Street.
Henderson City Fire, Police, and EMS all responded to the scene.
HFD says when they arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the second story unit.
We're told the apartment had three people inside. Fire officials say two people were able to escape with the third trapped on the rear balcony.
Henderson Fire officials say crew members helped the resident get down the balcony.
We're told no injuries were reported.
We're still working to learn the exact cause.
Stick with 44News as we continue to update you on this developing story.