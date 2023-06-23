 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 24th for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

HFD: Crews on scene of an early morning apartment fire

Megan DiVenti

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Multiple fire crews in Henderson are on scene of an apartment fire. 

Dispatch says the call came in around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning at an apartment complex along South Green Street.

Henderson City Fire, Police, and EMS all responded to the scene. 

HFD says when they arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the second story unit. 

We're told the apartment had three people inside. Fire officials say two people were able to escape with the third trapped on the rear balcony. 

Henderson Fire officials say crew members helped the resident get down the balcony.

We're told no injuries were reported. 

We're still working to learn the exact cause. 

Stick with 44News as we continue to update you on this developing story. 

