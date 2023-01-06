Highway 41 back open in Henderson after crash

Drivers traveling on Highway 41 in Henderson may have seen delays Friday morning due to a crash.
The Henderson Police Department said around 9:15 a.m. that officers were cleaning up after a crash at the intersection of Highway 41 and Watson Lane.
According to HPD, the two-vehicle crash resulted in non-life-threatening injuries. They say one person was also trapped in their vehicle temporarily as a result of the crash.
HPD says the southbound lanes of traffic were closed due to a downed light pole that needed to be repaired.
Around 9:36 a.m., HPD said that all southbound lanes of the highway had reopened.