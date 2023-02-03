Highway 60 near Sturgis Airport closed after semi crash

Drivers traveling on Highway 60 in Union County, Kentucky, should be aware of a closure Friday.
Union County Emergency Management says that a crash involving a semi has shut down part of Highway 60 near the Sturgis Airport.
Officials said around 9 a.m. that the highway would be closed for about six hours while crews clear the scene.
It's unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the wreck, but our news crew is headed to the scene to gather more information.
