Holiday Stroll in Owensboro to be cancelled

The Holiday Stroll in Owensboro has taken over the first Saturday in December for the last 14 years. In what would of been it's 15th year, the city has decided to cancel the event. What many call a tradition in Owensboro, its a night that many residents look forward to.
"It's just a fun night here in downtowns Owensboro," said Debi Ford, Owner of Simply Chic Home Accents. "We have all the stores open late, we usually have refreshments, run specials, and it gives people a nice night out to do a little Christmas shopping and kind of celebrate the season."
After many residents voiced their frustrations, Ford and other business owners decided that the event still needed to be put on. Ford explained that she, along with other owners, have gotten together and are trying to come up with a plan in hopes of holding the event.
If the plans work out, the Holiday Stroll will be on its usual date, the first Saturday in December.