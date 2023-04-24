Hopkins Co. Schools files lawsuit, accuses social media companies of causing 'irreparable harm' to youth

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Officials with the Hopkins County Schools district have filed a lawsuit against several big companies in the social media world.
The 87-page lawsuit filed on April 20 accuses the companies of designing and operating their platforms to exploit young minds by providing feelings of reward and gratification, keeping users coming back and staying on the platforms for longer periods of time.
The lawsuit lists several big names in social media as defendants in the case, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
In the lawsuit, it says that the conduct of the social media companies has caused "irreparable harm" and led to a mental health crisis among America's youth, including those right here in the Tri-State.
"When students experience mental health problems, like anxiety and depression, they perform worse in school, are less likely to attend school, are more likely to engage in substance use and abuse, are more likely to act out, and are more likely to need additional resources like counseling or medical care," the lawsuit says. "Not only does this make it harder for Hopkins County Public Schools to provide their students with a proper education and healthy environment, it can actually lead to decreased funding for the school given a decreased number of students."
The district says that while it has implemented programs and resources to address the issue, the budget isn't adequate enough to take the steps needed to fully address the crisis.
The lawsuit says that Hopkins County Schools is in need of "significantly more funding" to implement potentially lifesaving programs.
In addition to funds to combat the "problematic use of social media," the lawsuit requests compensation for damages, fees, and a jury trial.
You can see the full 87-page lawsuit by opening the document below.