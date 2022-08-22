Hopkins County Central High School teacher accused of sexual abuse of student

A teacher at Hopkins County Central High School has been arrested on the charge of Sexual Abuse after an alleged incident involving a student, according to the sheriff's office.
On Monday, the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office said that 55-year-old James P. Larson had been arrested and charged with Sexual Abuse 1st Degree.
The sheriff's office says it was contacted by the Hopkins County Board of Education back on Thursday in reference to an incident that had happened the day before at Hopkins County Central High School.
Larson, an educator with the school, is accused of committing the offense of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree against an underage student in the incident, according to HCSO.
The Hopkins County Schools district released the following statement:
The sheriff's office says that after establishing probable cause for the crime, detectives an arrest warrant for Larson. They say Larson was arrested on Monday at the Board of Education office in Madisonville, Kentucky.
HCSO says that Larson was taken to the Hopkins County Jail for booking. His mugshot is not available at this time.