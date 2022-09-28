Hopkins County changing criteria for outdoor warning siren activation

Residents in Hopkins County, Kentucky, should be aware of some upcoming changes to the county's outdoor warning siren activation criteria.
Officials with the Hopkins County Emergency Management Agency say that starting on Oct. 1, outdoor warning sirens will only be activated for tornado warnings that impact Hopkins County.
Since the sirens used to also activate every time there was a severe thunderstorm warning, Hopkins County EMA says that the hope is to reduce the number of times the warning sirens are activated, allowing residents to take immediate action when they hear the sirens.
In addition to the change in siren activation criteria, Hopkins County EMA says storm siren routine testing will also change to once per month. They say the routine testing day will be the first Wednesday of each month at noon.
They say this change is a result of recent events along with multiple years of reviewing the warning systems in Hopkins County.
You can see the full Public Service Announcement from Hopkins County EMA below.