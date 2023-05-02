 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory area include
Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake,
Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen
Lake, Lake of Egypt, Kentucky Lake, and Lake Barkley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution
since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Hopkins County educator among finalists for presidential award

  • Updated
  • 0
Brian Welch, a teacher at Madisonville North Hopkins High School

Brian Welch, a teacher at Madisonville North Hopkins High School, is among four finalists for the the 2023 presidential award in science and math.

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Four Kentucky teachers have been named finalists for prestigious awards, and one of them teaches students right here in the Tri-State.

Brian Welch, who teaches at Madisonville North Hopkins High School, is among the four finalists for the 2023 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) award.

The Kentucky Department of Education says that up to 108 district-level personnel and classroom teachers are recommended to receive PAEMST awards. The award is given to up to two teachers in either mathematics or science from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. territories, along with schools operated by the Department of Defense in the United States and overseas.

Welch is one of the 2023 state finalists for science. The other finalist is Matthew Bryant, of Warren County. Two other Kentucky educators, both from Jefferson County, are also state finalists in mathematics.

The awards program is administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

