Hopkins County educator among finalists for presidential award

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Four Kentucky teachers have been named finalists for prestigious awards, and one of them teaches students right here in the Tri-State.
Brian Welch, who teaches at Madisonville North Hopkins High School, is among the four finalists for the 2023 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) award.
The Kentucky Department of Education says that up to 108 district-level personnel and classroom teachers are recommended to receive PAEMST awards. The award is given to up to two teachers in either mathematics or science from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. territories, along with schools operated by the Department of Defense in the United States and overseas.
Welch is one of the 2023 state finalists for science. The other finalist is Matthew Bryant, of Warren County. Two other Kentucky educators, both from Jefferson County, are also state finalists in mathematics.
The awards program is administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.