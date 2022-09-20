Hopkins County elementary school teacher receives statewide honor

An elementary school teacher in Hopkins County, Kentucky, received a high honor in Frankfort on Tuesday.
Kelly Gates, a 5th grade teacher at Pride Elementary School, was name "Kentucky Elementary School Teacher of the Year" on Tuesday during a ceremony at the Kentucky State Capitol.
"As a elementary teacher of the year I hope to advocate for my students and for public school employees, because schools are the backbone of our communities," Gates says. "We are servants to our communities, and I hope to inspire my students and my fellow educators, and all of our public school employees to continue to serve and help bring about change in our communities."
Along with Gates, another Tri-State teacher was nominated for teacher of the year - Amber Hays, a preschool teacher at Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center in Henderson.
You can check out Tuesday's full ceremony below.