Hopkins County Humane Society closes temporarily to care for abused dogs

Humane society closed temporarily, in need of donations

  • Updated
  • 0
Abused Alaskan Malamute puppies

Two neglected Alaskan Malamute puppies recently handed over to the Hopkins County Humane Society. The Kentucky State Police says a Dawson Springs woman was charged after 24 of the dogs were found in deplorable conditions

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — After the recent rescue of 24 abused Alaskan Malamutes, the Hopkins County Humane Society is struggling to keep up.

As we reported on Tuesday, state police charged a Hopkins County woman after they say they found those 24 dogs and puppies in her care living in deplorable conditions.

The dogs were handed over to the care of the humane society, but officials with the organization says their road to recovery is going to be a long and difficult process.

According to the humane society, the average weight of the dogs is about 43 pounds, putting them 30 to 40 pounds under the average weight of a typical Alaskan Malamute.

The dogs are also in need of various care and treatment, which is why the humane society is asking for the community's support. If you're interested in donating, you can click here, or follow the link on the humane society's post.

As the humane society continues to work on the case and care for the neglected animals, they'll remain closed for the rest of the week through Aug. 28. Anyone who needs to contact the humane society in the mean time can do so via Facebook, or by email at info@hopkinscountyhumanesociety.com. If you have an animal emergency, you can call central dispatch.

