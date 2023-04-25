Hopkins County is supplying mental health counselors in schools

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — The Hopkins County Schools district is planning to supply counselors and therapists in every school starting in the fall of 2023 instead of using a third party system. They plan to phase out outside contractors who had been providing services for local students.
The decision came in response to the growing need for mental health services among youth in Kentucky and across the United States.
44News spoke with concerned parent, Adam Goodlett, on what he thinks of the idea, “I know when I was growing up, I would talk to my coaches a lot just because those were the people I knew the best. If you’re in the school and you know who the counselors are you’re going to feel a lot more comfortable, it seems like it would be a successful program.”
According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, mental health issues are a growing concern for youth in the Commonwealth. In 2019, over 55,000 youth in Kentucky received behavioral health services through Medicaid.
While the district is seeking grant dollars, the Board of Education has allocated funding for the new initiative. These counselors will work with students individually or in groups, providing counseling, therapy, and other mental health services as needed.
44News spoke with Hopkins County Board of Education’s Director of Assessment, Dr. Andy Belcher, on how this is more beneficial than their third party system, “When we’ve had a third party provider those individuals are employed by someone else. Each school has its own special culture and these individuals when they’re working for us and they’re our employees I think we’ll have an easier time assimilating into those schools.”
The new mental health initiative will ensure that students in Hopkins County have access to experienced, licensed, and credentialed mental health professionals who can provide them with the support and resources they need to manage their mental health.